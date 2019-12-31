National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest (Zone D) has vowed to ensure that justice is done in the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old Lagos State University (LASU) final year Theatre Arts student, Favour Daley-Oladele.

Daley-Oladele was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend, some of her body parts dismembered, cooked and eaten by the boyfriend’s mother, as part of a bizarre money-making ritual.

The murder occurred 8 December at Ikoyi-Ile, Ikire in Osun state, 270 km from the lady’s school.

A candle light procession was held in her honour on Monday by LASU students, who mourned her demise.

However, NANS promised to follow the matter to a logical conclusion and “update the public on our actions and findings in due time.”

A tweet by its Coordinator, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, said an injury to one is an injury to all.

“The entirety of Nigerian Students call on Nigerian Police to ensure that everyone fingered in this case is punished for their involvement in this inhumane act,” he said.

The students called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently look into the matter and ensured that justice was done.