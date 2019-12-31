Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged God to grant the Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioah the strength to live up to the expectations of the people.

Obasanjo said that with Ihedioha’s wealth of experience as a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he was well equipped to govern the state successfully, according to a statement by Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Obasanjo attended the 90th birthday of Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, a First Republic legislator and minister.

“I believe that God, who made you governor of Imo this time, will give you the knowledge to do what needs to be done for Imo to make it one of the leading states in the country.

“While congratulating you on your electoral victory, I pray the Almighty God to enable you to govern well.

“Having eminently served as Deputy Speaker, you are eminently qualified to make Imo State one of the best states.

“You have to bring to bear your wealth of knowledge and extensive contact to the service of Imo and South-East,” the statement added.

President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr John Nwodo, said that Ihedioha portended “hope and a new beginning for the Igbo nation” with his quality leadership.

“We have a governor who is humble, experienced and not afraid to appoint people with more academic accomplishments than him or those who have more exposure in governance than him,” Nwodo said.