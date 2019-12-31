Patoranking with his lover

”I’m in Love ❤️” the dancehall singer wrote on his timeline while posing with a lady.

Patoranking is not someone that usually flaunts his relationship openly, we hope this is for real as he’s brought it to the public.

I'm in Love ❤️

