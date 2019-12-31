Rajasthan Police Special Operation Group has arrested a Nigerian Eric Chukwudi Okafor at the Mumbai Airport in India, as he was about to be deported over expired visa.

Okafor who came to India four years ago, on medical grounds, was arrested Monday for defrauding an Indian businessman via business email compromise of the R7.79lakhs, about $11,000.

According to a report by Times of India, Okafor breached the e-mail of a businessman and made him to deposit the money in bank accounts, pretending to be an Italian businessman known to him.

The businessman was told in an email that the Italian needed to pay for medicare in India.

The money was deposited from 2 to 11 December. But when the businessman called the Italian, with whom he has had more than 15 years of business relationship, the Italian denied making such request. The businessman rushed to the police on 16 December.

In the course of investigation by the Rajasthan police SOG group, an Indian Ritesh Gupta, an e-rickshaw driver was arrested on 22 December. His account was one of the conduits of the money paid by Paliwal.

Further checks led to the arrest of the Nigerian at the airport.