As a demonstration of love and kindness to fello human beings as exemplified by Jesus Christ, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO); Sarah Adebisi Sosan Foundation (SASF) has donated food items to over 750 indigent people in 25 riverine communities of Ojo LG area of the state.

The Founder of the foundation and former deputy governor of Lagos state, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan (OFR) said it was her foundation’s way of giving back to the society.

Sosan stated that the focus of the NGO is to support government in poverty alleviation in the society through empowerment and development programmes targeted at the less privileged members in the socie

“Aside from organizing distribution of free foods two times each in every December from 2015 till date, we have also empowered thousands of our people at the grassroots, especially the riverine communities just to assist them to start small scale businesses for their economic growth,” Sosan stated.

As early as 10.00am on the day, over 275 people had registered their names and joined the queue at Irewe community to benefit from the Foundation’s largess of free foods distribution.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Osolu kingdom, Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom described Sosan as the pride of Irewe Kingdom.

He noted that the former deputy governor has used her wealth and position to better the lots of the less privileged in the society through various poverty eradication and empowerment programmes.

According to the Monarch, the NGO gave free food items to several thousands of people at least twice in every December since 2015 that the free food initiatives of the foundation started.

‘’the free food supply alms of SASF Foundation which started in 2015 had benefited more than 4,000 residents of our communities here and we are glad for this generosity and her giving back to the society programme, it is life touching’’ the monarch enthused.

The traditional ruler stated that it was in appreciation of the Foundation’s good gesture that he led other 25 Village heads from 25 other benefiting communities to grace the occasion.

Among the 25 benefiting communities of the SASF’s Free Foods according to him are Oko lundun, Erekun, Itogbesa, Ojorin, Ibode and Ponpokun.

Others include: Orufo Village, Aale Muwo, Okun Fiaku, Okun tete, Egira Okun kobo, Alaguntan, Igbolobi, Ishayi amomg many other rural riverine communities.

While appreciating the free food gesture, some beneficiaries expressed happiness on the gesture. Mrs. Olayinka Ibikunle commended the foundation for its kindness, noting that the gesture has brought smiles to the faces of many rural dwellers.

Anike Adelogo, a widow, thanked the foundation; she said the donation was timely as it came when the children just came back from school to spend holidays, calling on other well meaning Nigerians to borrow a leaf from princess Sosan by embarking on other poverty alleviation projects.