Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga will be in jail for an indefinite time until a Harare High Court delivers its ruling on her bail application.

The court today indefinitely reserved judgement on the matter.

Marry Mubaiwa faces a divorce suit from the Vice President, in addition to the battle for the custody of her three children. She also faces a six count charge of exporting $1 million illegally, five counts for money laundering and one for fraud, for forging a marriage certificate.

Worst of all, she is also facing charges of attempting to kill the Vice President when he was critically ill in South Africa

The former model was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) several weeks ago and has been remanded at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare after a magistrates’ court rejected her bail request. Two other moves to procure bail at the High Court were stalled, until today.

But Justice Pisirayi Kwenda dashed her hope when she indefinitely reserved judgement, reports iharare.com.

One of the cases against her at the magistrate’s court has been postponed till 14 January.