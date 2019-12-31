By Paul Iyoghojie

A former senior member of the Ogo Scion Aladura Ministry International located at 7, Ogo Scion Avenue, Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, Oyebami Ademola, 38, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly publishing false information on the social media about a trustee and member of the church, Oluwakemi Togun and the founder of the church, Muhammed Olorunfemi Ejide with intent to tarnish their reputation.

A police source alleged that the defendant was arrested by the operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, Force Headquarters, Lagos led by Inspector Stephen Idah following a petition to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu by the Complainants.

The defendants was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates Court, Lagos on a four count charge bothering on false publication on the social media, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police counsel, Ibrahim Haruna told the court in charge No B/77/2019 that the defendant committed the offence in 2018 in Lagos.

Haruna said that the defendant who was a former senior member of the church deliberately published the false publication on the social media about the complainants just to tarnish their hand earned reputation after he left the church knowing fully well that what he published on the social media about the complainants were false.

He said that the defendant also threatened to deal with the complainants on the social media.

Haruna said the offense, the defendant committed were contrary to and punishable under sections 517, 93, 95 (6), (56) and 86 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011 as amended.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the offences in the open court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted him N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum

Botoku adjourned the case till 9 January, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Center till he perfected the bail conditions.