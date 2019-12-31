The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to have arrested Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The Nation quoted a source as saying that, Sani was arrested for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

“He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“He was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while he refunded the money to the victim,”. the Nation quoted the source.

“He was asked to report but made himself incommunicado. He must have been scamming a lot of people, dropping the name of the EFCC boss,” the source added.

Call to the phone of EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren to verify the report was not picked.