South African music icon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has reacted to the report that she was deported from Uganda, ahead of her End of Year and New Year performance in Kampala.

In a video shared on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, Yvonne said she is currently in Uganda but chose not to perform.

The singer also reassured fans and followers that she was “fine.”

Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s reaction contradicted the explanation by the Uganda Police Force, that she had been deported on visa grounds.

Please watch the video shared by Uganda Police Force via its verified Twitter account below:

Joint security and Immigration depots foreign Musician on Visa grounds pic.twitter.com/lJSA1nnodI — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 31, 2019

However, some media sources have said the deportation saga took place because Yvonne publicly supported opposition Uganda’s leader Bobi Wine.

According to PML Daily, while in Kampala last year, Yvonne referred to Bobi as Uganda’s Nelson Mandela.

Please watch Yvonne’s response to the deportation report by the Uganda Police Force.

Happy New Year all is well. pic.twitter.com/GjbnXfO8lp — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019