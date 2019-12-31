Senator Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West Senatorial district has stated that he has single-handedly accrued more achievements during his tenure as Imo state governor than any other governor.

The former governor decried that ‘he Rochas is one one the most misunderstood individuals in the country’ while speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Newsnight’.

Rochas hinged being misunderstood on the feedback he gets from people who define him from different angles. He also claimed that no past or present Governor of Imo State is yet to do one-tenth of the projects he embarked.

He said; “I wish you can meet the governor of Imo state (Emeka Ihedioha) and ask that Rochas said what he has done is not up to one-tenth of what I have done, or other governors put together have done.

“The first international cargo airport in Imo state, I built it and it was adjudged the best in the country by FAAN.

“I built 30 hospitals, some of them completed, while most are not completed, but they have all the roofs, tiled, except equipping; I built one of the best state high court, the best prison, the best police headquarters

“I know my nature, I am highly misunderstood in this country, and some people define me from different angles. If I do one-tenth of what the governor is doing there, the whole world will hear about it.”