Naira Marley’s concert tagged ”Marlian Fest” held at the Eko Hotel last night with fans in attendance.
Movie star Mercy Aigbe who says she’s a corporate marlian, attended the event all glammed up.
See pictures.
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
