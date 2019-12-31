The Lagos State Government says it will be closing down Adejobi axis of Agege Motor road on the 4th of January, 2020 for the Sub Grade activities at the Level Cross construction of the rail tracks.

The closure will be from 6:00pm to 12:00pm the next day, a statement from the State Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday said.

The closure is in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply the corridor to bear the pains, noting that the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system in the state.

“Alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of construction, including Ashade Underpass and Fagba crossing to ensure motorists reach their various destinations with ease. The closure has been slated at this time, to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“The Lagos State Government hereby appeals to road users to bear with the government as it takes steps to create proper road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state,” the statement said.