The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has sent a new year message to Nigerians.

In the message read by his Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday in Abujato, Oyeyemi urged Nigerians to be vigilant against the menace of road traffic accidents in the country, adding that joint effort remained the panacea for dealing with it.

He commended stakeholders for supporting the Corps in creating safety consciousness among road users and making road safety a collective responsibility.

He said this remained the best guarantee to safeguarding public safety and creating safer road environment in the country.

Oyeyemi called for more efforts in 2020 to consolidate on the gains of the campaigns in the outgoing year in order to restore sanity on the nation’s roads.

He reiterated that 2020 is important in the ongoing global campaign for road safety.

He said it is the year for evaluation of road safety strategies set under the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety: 2011-2020.

“Nigeria was one of the member nations of the UN to activate the global road safety campaign when it was first launched in 2010.

“Since then, the nation has remained active in its campaigns through increased investment in road safety management and all the pillars of the campaign, which must be sustained for us to gain favourable rating in the measurement of our success story.

“I therefore, urged all relevant stakeholders and members of the public not to relent their efforts in the coming year, for Nigeria to stand out among the comity of nations that participated actively in the campaign,” he added.

The Corps Marshal reassured road users of their safety and convenience during the New Year celebration, saying that its personnel would remain in their posts throughout the period.