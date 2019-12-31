Ibrahim Idris, the former Inspector-general of Police has dissociated himself from a political campaign in Niger state linked with him.

Styled Rescue Mission, the campaign positions Idris as the man who will deliver Niger from Governor Sani Bello.

In a statement issued by Bala Ibrahim, Idris not only dissociated himself from the campaign, but warned the sponsors to desist henceforth, or risk facing the wrath of the law.

“Particularly disturbing is the caption of Rescue Mission, making it look as if there is rift between him and the current leadership of Niger state.

“Indeed the sponsors had contacted him before, on their intention to draft him into the gubernatorial race, to which he told them no, unambiguously.

“He said he has no interest in politics, for now. Why they went ahead with their evidently fraudulent and wicked campaign, is extremely disturbing and undoubtedly suspicious.

“While advising the public to ignore the campaign, the sponsors are hereby warned to be aware of the consequences of their action, which is not only dubious, but evidently intended to harm the system, and create disharmony in the state”.