Critic, Daddy Freeze has come to the defence of Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa over her comment that women should be at liberty to have sex with whomever they want without any fear of backlash from society.

Amusa’s comment had received lots of bashing on social media.

According to her, women are social beings like men, hence, they should not be tied to marriage commitment before being intimate with any man.

“The issue I’m about to raise here now might probably offend some of you, even if it results in an unfollow, Iyen gan tun nice. I enjoy having sex. I mean good Sexual intercourse,” she added.

The actor who is also a singer said that people should have sex just for sex sake.

She added: “You know the thing that people do that is acceptable in society if you’re married, or if you’re trying to conceive a baby or if you’ve been in a partnership with somebody for some time but most definitely not acceptable if you have sex with somebody on the first date or if you have sex with somebody that you don’t know all that well.”

“Why can’t people just have sex for the sake of having sex? Why the actual fuck does a woman that enjoys having sexual relationships with a partner or partners automatically make people jump to the conclusion that the woman doesn’t respect herself? Why does a woman have to justify herself? I don’t give a fuck if you sleep with 200 people or you’ve only ever been with 1 or none.”

“I don’t give a fuck if you’re sleeping with one partner, or you’re sleeping with two, three or twenty partners. I don’t give a fuck if you have sex on the first date or wait until the 30th date. Want to know why I don’t give a fuck? Because it’s none of my fucking business.”

“You know your body, and at the end of the day it’s your body, therefore, you make the rules. Why are women being shamed for having sexual relationships?”

Reacting to Amusa’s comment, Daddy Freeze said “Dayo Amusa says she enjoys having sex. Although I might not agree 100 percent with her views, I cannot help but appreciate her brutal honesty.”

He said most of those bashing her were hypocrites who enjoyed sex ten times mote.

“Many of them are religious bigots with multiple sex partners, while many more are wholesale vendors of a variety of STDs. Always remember that Christ hates hypocrisy more than sin,” he said.