President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Artimas said that Ahmad, a renewable energy expert, holds two masters degree in development studies and project planning.

According to him, Ahmad has vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.

Similarly, the statement said Mr Olaniyi Netufo was also appointed the Executive Director, South West, while Mr Eddie Julius was appointed as non-Executive Director, South-South in the agency.