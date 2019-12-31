BBNaija star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha has officially announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz.

A few days ago, Tacha was rumoured to have parted ways with her manager, Tee Billz, CEO of Billz Vision. Tacha took to her Instagram page today to make the announcement herself, confirming the rumour.

She captioned the post; “THANK YOU BILLZ VIZION FOR HELPING ME END MY 2019 ON A HIGH❤️🔱”.

PM NEWS recalls that shortly after she was disqualified from BBNaija Pepper Dem, Teebillz signified interest in managing her. She came out of the house and embraced his offer. Well, it appears they have fallen apart.

Read the statement she released below