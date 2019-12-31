The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Mark Obisesan, an ex-convict, for possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth $10, 100.

The suspect, who had served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the United Kingdom, UK, was arrested recently at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos, following intelligence from concerned members of the public about his alleged criminal activities.

At the point of arrest, a Ferrari 488 car, two i-phones, one Samsung phone, a laptop and Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards were recovered from the suspect.

According to the EFCC, investigation revealed that the suspect did not have any known source of livelihood.