A Nigerian woman Eka Ime Etim has married a Chinese man Mr. Jason Zhong in a colourful ceremony in Ogu Itumbonuso, Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The marriage held on the 21st of December 2019. Both bride and groom are businesswoman and businessman.

Photographs posted on Boxing Day by Excel Imagery , the couple’s official photographers are simply adorable, with husband and wife decked in Ibibio cultural costumes.

Meet Mr and Mrs Jason:

*All images by Excel Imagery based in Uyo

*Story updated with the full names of the couple and where the marriage took place.