The Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had secured the conviction of 107 drug peddlers in 2019.

The state NDLEA commander, Dr Ibrahim Abdul made the disclosure at a press briefing on Tuesday in Kano as part of activities to review the activities of the agency in the outgoing year (2019).

He said that the command had during the year under review seized a total of 8,031,207 kilogrammes of exhibits.

According to him, a total of 906 suspects were also arrested among which 103 were females, 803 were males while 107 of the number were prosecuted.

He said that only one female was among the prosecuted suspects, while 76 cases were presently pending at a Federal High court in Kano.

“The command had seized 4,525.473 kilogrammes of cannabis, 2,927,669 kilogrammes psychotropic and 3,455 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“The command also seized 167 grams of heroin and 160,900 kilogrammes of other exhibits during the period under review,” Abdul said.

He said the statistics represented a sharp decline in the number of arrests and seizures which may not be unconnected with the sustained interdiction, operation and drug demand reduction activities.

”The statistics put the state at number six against the previous ranking where it was highest in drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

The NDLEA commander further said that one major success recorded was the arrest of two suspects with the seizure of 2.927 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“We discovered a manual clandestine laboratory at Walalambe, in Tarauni Local Government, where one Moses Umedi was arrested.

“He was arrested with 900 grams of codeine powder, 25 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine and 60 kilogrammes of some precursor chemicals/materials,” Abdul said

He said that the command recorded many successes through the support of the state government, security agencies and the general public.