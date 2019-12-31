Armed men in Cameroon have abducted eight men from a Greek oil tanker including the vessel’s Greek captain.

The merchant marine ministry said the attack on the tanker called Happy Lady occurred in Limbe, near Cameroon’s economic capital Douala on Tuesday.

The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the ship at anchor in the port of Limbe, the ministry said in a statement.

One crewman, a Greek national, was injured in the ankle by a stray bullet, and taken to a local hospital, port police said in a statement.

“Merchant Marine Minister Yannis Plakiotakis… is following developments closely, along with the Greek foreign ministry and the oil tanker’s operator,” the statement said.

The port’s police press office said the ship is owned by Athens-based Eastern Mediterranean Athens.