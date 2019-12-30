Yobe Governor, MaiMala Buni has charged all ministries and agencies in the state to cut wasteful expending in order to achieve more results with less resources.

Buni stated this on Monday in Damaturu while signing the 2020 Finance and Appropriation Bill tagged ‘Budget of Continuity and Consolidation.’

“Let me conclude by speaking on the need to cut wasteful expenditures across our MDAs.

“In tight budgetary times such as now, we need every ministry and agency of government to be effective and try to achieve more with less,” he said.

Buni said the 2020 Finance and Appropriation Bill passed by the House and presented for his assent provided for a total aggregate expenditure of N108.31 billion.

“Out of the N108. 31billion passed by the House, the sum of N50. 52 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure while N57.79 billion would be devoted to recurrent services,” he said.

Buni reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I want to assure the honourable House and the people of the state that our administration’s commitment to transparency, effective and accountable financial and resource management remains resolute,” he said.