Popular Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa, has taken to social media platforms to reveal that women should be at liberty to have sex with whomever they want without any fear of backlash from society.

According to her, women are social beings like men, hence, they should not be tied to marriage commitment before being intimate with any man.

“The ish I’m about to raise here now might probably offend some of you, even if it results in an unfollow, Iyen gan tun nice, she wrote”

“I enjoy having sex. I mean good Sexual intercourse,” she added.

The actor who is also a singer that people should have sex just for sex sake.

She said, “You know the thing that people do that is acceptable in society if you’re married, or if you’re trying to conceive a baby or if you’ve been in a partnership with somebody for some time but most definitely not acceptable if you have sex with somebody on the first date or if you have sex with somebody that you don’t know all that well.”

“Why can’t people just have sex for the sake of having sex? Why the actual fuck does a woman that enjoys having sexual relationships with a partner or partners automatically make people jump to the conclusion that the woman doesn’t respect herself? Why does a woman have to justify herself? I don’t give a fuck if you sleep with 200 people or you’ve only ever been with 1 or none.”

“I don’t give a fuck if you’re sleeping with one partner, or you’re sleeping with two, three or twenty partners. I don’t give a fuck if you have sex on the first date or wait until the 30th date. Want to know why I don’t give a fuck? Because it’s none of my fucking business.”

“You know your body, and at the end of the day it’s your body, therefore, you make the rules. Why are women being shamed for having sexual relationships?”

“The sad part is the majority of it is women shaming other women. SUPPORT EACH OTHER FOR FUCK SAKES. SEX IS A NATURAL HUMAN INTERACTION. Fuck who you want, when you want, where you want. You don’t owe an explanation to anybody. And you surely are not “disrespecting yourself” because you enjoy having sex. Be transparent, and educate yourself before expressing such stupidity. But make sure you are playing safe o. Make safe choices.”

Her revelation has generated lots of reactions from her fans and followers, while some felt she was right, some felt sex is a spiritual act and meant for married people, hence it should be kept as such.