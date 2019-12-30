By Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday sworn-in 13 commissioners and 14 special advisers.

Among the commissioners is Paulinus Nsirim, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Rivers State and immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Information/

The event took place at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike warned that sack awaited any of them who uses their new positions to play politics or amass wealth for 2023 politics.

“If I catch any Special Adviser and Commissioner holding meeting about whose turn to produce the next Governor, you will go with that. I didn’t appoint you begin to hold meetings on whose turn it is to produce the Governor of Rivers State.

“I appointed you to serve Rivers people. For the mere fact that l hear that you are found to be holding political meeting on which part the next Governor will come or where it should not means something is going on.

“If you have any political ambition, please resign now. Some of you have the oath of Secrecy and oath of allegiance without knowing. Whatever we discuss in the Executive meetings are not supposed to let out to anyone, whether it is your wife of husband or whomsoever. There’s no 99 percent loyalty. It is 100 or nothing,” he warned.