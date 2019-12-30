By Okafor Ofiebor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday signed the 2020 budget of N530.8 billion into law at the Executive Chambers of Government House in the presence of the leadership of Rivers lawmakers.

The 2020 budget is N50 billion higher than 2019 budget.

While signing the budget into law, the governor promised that the Agricultural sector would be given accelerated attention during the implementation of the budget.

The Rivers State House of Assembly Assembly had on Friday passed the 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 as it was presented by Wike on December 17 without any major changes in estimates.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani posed the question for the passage of the budget which was unanimously approved by members of the Assembly who were present.

He said that with the passage of the 2020 budget would ensure the sustained development of the state from January to December, 2020.

“The House has approved the 2020 Budget of Rivers State. The clerk should liaise with the legal department to get a clean copy for presentation to the Rivers State Governor for his assent,” Ibani said.

He said that the Rivers State House of Assembly worked on the budget to create the platform for immediate implementation.

The Lawmakers smiled home with gifts of exotic cars for a job well done from the Governor.