Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But he vowed to overcome it and return to the ‘frontlines soon”.

Lewis, 79, who endured beatings by white police and mobs during the 1960s civil rights movement and won further respect as a foremost black member of the U.S. Congress for more than three decades, said he was “clear-eyed” about the severity of his diagnosis.

“I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis, an Alabama sharecropper’s son first elected in 1986 as a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, said he would return to Washington in the coming days to begin treatment.

“I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” he said.

Lewis was a protégé of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

He led sit-ins to integrate all-white lunch counters, was one of the original “Freedom Riders” who integrated buses, and suffered a skull fracture in a beating by a nightstick-wielding white state trooper during a 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, for black voting rights.

There has been outpouring of support for Lewis, following his announcement of the disease.

Rev. Al Sharpton said: “Let’s all pray for the Conscience of the Congress, our beloved John Lewis”.

Jon Ossof wrote: John Lewis is tough and tireless and he remains in that fight. May he serve Georgia, the nation, and humanity for many years to come!

Ida Bae Wells: This hit me very, very hard. I don’t know anyone living who has done more to make this country a democracy for ALL people than John Lewis. I cannot think of a time he has not been on the right said of justice. I’m not even a praying person but offering some tonight.

Julian Castro: I’m saddened to learn of @repjohnlewis’s cancer diagnosis. He’s an American hero and an civil rights icon who will no doubt continue to fight for peace and justice, even as he fights this disease.

And Speaker Nancy Pelosi also cheered the congressman on Twitter:

.@RepJohnLewis, we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable. We know that you will be well. pic.twitter.com/j7YMUGLPC2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2019





What is Stage four Pancreatic cancer?

Medical News Today in a report in November 2018 said : Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is incurable. While the median survival rate is around 3–6 months after diagnosis, some people live longer than this. Many individual factors, including age and general health, play a role in a person’s outlook. Treatments can help people improve their quality of life and life expectancy.

According to Healthline.com, Pancreatic cancer is difficult to diagnose early because the pancreas isn’t located in an area of the body where a growth could be felt during a regular exam. It also doesn’t usually cause symptoms until the cancer has spread to other areas of the body.

“More than half of all cases of pancreatic cancer are first diagnosed at stage 4. Stage 4 pancreatic cancer means the cancer has spread to other organs, typically the liver or the lungs. Cancer can’t be cured at this point, but there are still treatment options.

“Treatment during this stage is focused on extending life and improving the quality of life.”.

Rep John Lewis certainly needs prayers to overcome this disease!.

Read his statement: