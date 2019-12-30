The gunman who killed two persons in a six seconds shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, December 29 has been identified.

He was Keith Thomas Kinnunen whose age was put at 43. He had criminal record in several states of the US, with charges of assault, theft, arson and possession of an illegal weapon in Texas, Oklahoma and New Jersey.

He too was shot dead by the church’s head of security.

According to reports, Kinnunen, of River Oaks, Texas, had been homeless at times, although he had ties to the Fort Worth area. He was also known to have lived in several states.

His ex-wife said he was “battling a demon” and “not nice to anyone.”

Church officials said the shooter was known to the church. He had been helped with food on several occasions by the church, but he became angry when they wouldn’t give him money.

He wasn’t recognized Sunday because he wore disguises,” Bobby Ross Jr., the editor of The Christian Chronicle, tweeted.

A motive for the shooting has not been made public.