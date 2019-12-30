By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rap duo, Show Dem Camp held the third edition of Palmwine Fest at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, treating music lovers to beautiful night with energetic performances.

Led by the mercurial Wale Davies, known as Tec, Show Dem Camp is known for a sound that’s totally built on African folk music cut from the ‘chill and unwind fabric’ and termed it ‘palm wine music.’

Among other artistes that also performed were Tems, YCee, Vector tha Viper, Ajebutter22, BOJ, Moelogo, Nonso Amadi, LADIPOE, Tomi Thomas, ZAMIR and so forth.

The show took another dimension when Ajebutter and BOJ came on to show fans/music lovers what Palmwine Fest is really about.

Palmwine Music Festival, started in 2017 as a live music experience created as a platform to celebrate and experience Nigeria’s burgeoning alternative music scene. The festival incorporates live music with art, food, DJ sets, merchandise and of course Palmwine.

The first edition was a success with over 2500 fans in attendance, while the 2018 edition witnessed over 5000 fans thrilled by sounds from Show Dem Camp’s popular Palmwine Music 2 album as well as a stellar line-up of guest artists like Teni the Entertainer, Falz, Ladipoe, MI and many others.