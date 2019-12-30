Cristiano Ronaldo’s expensive jewellery

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out in grand style for the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, wearing jewellery worth £630, 000 on one hand including Rolex’s most expensive diamond-encrusted watch.

The 34-year-old Juventus striker wore a rare Rolex, which is one of the most expensive watches ever made and women’s engagement ring.

The Rolex GMT-Master Ice costing £380,000 was made 18 ct white gold and hundreds of 30 Carats of diamonds, while the women’s engagement ring made with dozens of sparkling diamonds is estimated at £200,000.

The former Manchester United striker also flaunted another diamond band on his wedding ring finger, valued at £50,000.

Always with me 👨‍👩‍👦❤️

