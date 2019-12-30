Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped out in grand style for the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, wearing jewellery worth £630, 000 on one hand including Rolex’s most expensive diamond-encrusted watch.

The 34-year-old Juventus striker wore a rare Rolex, which is one of the most expensive watches ever made and women’s engagement ring.

The Rolex GMT-Master Ice costing £380,000 was made 18 ct white gold and hundreds of 30 Carats of diamonds, while the women’s engagement ring made with dozens of sparkling diamonds is estimated at £200,000.

The former Manchester United striker also flaunted another diamond band on his wedding ring finger, valued at £50,000.