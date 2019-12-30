President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, hosted the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the State House, Abuja.

Bakare, 64, from Ogun State, was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 general election. On September 22, 2019, he declared that he would succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

Bakare had said: “Take it to the mountain top, if you have never heard it before, I am saying it to you this morning in the scheme of things, as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari is number 15, and I am number 16.”

However, no official reason was given for the meeting with the president today and the cleric also did not speak to newsmen.

See the photos. Source: Bashir Ahmad (Twitter)