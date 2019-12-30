The Unik Klub of Omu-Aran in Kwara on Monday donated a modern toilet built at the cost of N2 million to the community to boost the health and sanitary condition of the area.

Mr Aransiola Kayode, the group’s President handed over the key of the facility to the President, Omu-Aran Development Association, Chief Bisi Adeyemi at a brief ceremony in Omu-Aran.

Kayode said that the group embarked on the project to complement government’s efforts in curbing open defecation in Kwara.

He described the gesture as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility to the community.

He regretted that the project could not be completed on schedule due to the paucity of fund.

He said that the facility was equipped with motorised water system to ensure its sustainability, durability and maintenance.

Kayode said the project was executed through donations from members of the club and urged other wealthy individuals and groups in the community to emulate the gesture.

“We are all aware of the dangers inherent in open defecation in terms of outbreak of diseases and infections.

“Government at all levels has taken the bull by the horn in tackling the menace of open defecation. It’s our duty as stakeholders to contribute our quota.

“The Omu-Aran project is a pilot scheme, we are still soliciting for land from families to execute a similar project for the benefit of the people,” Kayode said.

Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Traditional Ruler of Omu-Aran, lauded the group for its magnanimity and foresight.

Adeoti said the group had written its name in gold in the community through its effort to promote socio-economic development of the area.

“We commend the group. This is a very laudable project which will keep the environment safe from unwanted diseases and infections,” he said.