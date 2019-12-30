The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has opened up about his failed marriage with his Jamaican wife, Chanel Chin.

The Monarch who disclosed his split with the daughter of Jamaican reggae star, Ludlow Chin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the failed marriage.

In his latest post on Instagram, the traditional ruler stated that he has forgiven those who choose to judge without knowing the truth.

The Oluwo, however, cursed those who chose to judge him without knowing the truth, saying the evil that was perpetrated against him will be done to them.

Oba Akanbi’s post read, “If I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way.

“May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen.

“To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty.

“I came in peace and love to all humanity thank you and God bless you all abundantly pelu Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi..”

It is however of common knowledge that the duo met in Canada before Oba Akanbi became the traditional ruler of Iwo land in 2015.