Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Timta, has commended the Nigerian Army for defeating Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza, Borno state and liberating the area from the hold of the terrorists.

Timta gave the commendation on Sunday when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, led top army officers to visit him in his palace.

Gwoza was once the headquarters of Boko Haram ‘caliphate’, with the Emir having to abandon his palace.

Timta said that the commitment of the troops in the area has changed the narratives about Gwoza .

According to him, the actions of Nigerian army motivated him to return to his domain and stay with his people.

He called for the establishment of an army school in Gwoza, saying the relationship with the army had made a number of his subjects interested in joining the military.

Buratai said his visit was to condole the Emir over the loss of his father and predecessor, adding that it was a loss to the good people of Gwoza, Borno state and Nigeria.

Buratai also disclosed that he was in Gwoza to host the Nigerian Army Medal Parade to honour officers and soldiers who had participated in Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

He explained that the army decided to bring the event to Gwoza to reaffirm that the Federal government was in control of all territories in the country.

According to him, the misadventures of the Boko Haram terrorists and an attempt to declare Gwoza its headquarters is now history as they had been flushed out and peace returned to the town.

“Apart from the medal parade we will use this opportunity to turn off the year 2019 and usher in the year 2020.

“It involves our traditional cultural activities which we all know as the Nigerian army social activities popularly know as West African Social Activities (WASA),” he said.

Buratai pledged that the theatre command of OPLD would take action to clear the mountains of the terrorists as soon as possible, adding that the army was committed to clearing the remnants of the terrorists in the north east.