The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, on Monday reiterated his commitment to fighting drugs and substance abuse among the service personnel.

Babandede made the assertion in a statement by Mr Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NIS, in Abuja.

He said efforts were being made to ensure that the service was rid of drugs and substance abuse among the personnel, adding that those armed would be thoroughly tested.

Babandede had earlier directed that the personnel should go through the test to ensure none was found abusing drugs, saying it was dangerous to handle weapons while on drugs.

NAN further reports that Babandede said those found guilty would face the necessary punishment from the service according to the laws guiding the NIS.

According to him, the fight against substance and drugs abuse is a war that every arms-bearing service should embark on to save the lives of the officers and the civil society.

“NIS will, as a first step, identify such categories among its workforce, rehabilitate them, and withdraw them from sensitive assignments that involve the use of arms or weapons at operational posts.

“Defaulters, after rehabilitation will be administratively sanctioned in line with the service standard operational rules and procedures.

“The NIS is poised to deliver the best of service to justify government’s support to make it a first-class service due to its international business relationship with the global community and being the face of the country,” Babandede said.