NFL player Marvin Jones Jr. and his family lost their fifth and youngest child, Marlo who died at just 6 months.

The American footballer announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page on Saturday, just four days after posting a video of him, his wife Jazmyn, ten-year-old son Marvin Jones III, eight-year-old Mareon, four-year-old Murrell, and three-year-old daughter Mya Love, all wearing their Christmas pajamas.

He, however, did not reveal the cause of the boy’s death.

He wrote; “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too). We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes every day.”

The Detroit Lions also issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.