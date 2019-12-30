Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday assented to the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill of N108.4 billion passed by the state assembly.

Sule, while signing the budget at the Government House in Lafia, urged members of the state executive council to ensure its effective implementation for the development of the state.

He commended the Speaker and members of the state assembly for giving the budget expeditious passage.

The Speaker of the state assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who witnessed the signing, thanked the governor for encouraging heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate with the assembly to facilitate the speedy passage.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the “Nasarawa State Project” was a collective responsibility that all citizens were duty-bound to strive to achieve.

The governor had on Dec. 4 presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

Sule, who tagged the it “Budget of Inclusive Development”, said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence.

The state assembly subsequently passed the appropriation bill into law on Dec. 23, after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.

Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi during the passage of the budget explained that the increment was meant to take care of some critical developmental projects that had a direct bearing on the lives of the people.