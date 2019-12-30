30th of December 2019, is a confirmed date for Marlian Fest by the king of Marlian Republic himself Naira Marley.

The much-anticipated event will take place on the 30th of December 2019, in Lagos at the Eko Convention center, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island.

However, Naira Marley confirmed on Twitter that Regular or Standing Tickets have been sold out.

The Tickets available include VIP for N50,000, VVIP for 100,000.

Tickets for Tables are also available, which include: Black for N5million, Platinum for N3million and Gold for N2million.

Tickets are available at WWW.TIX.NG.