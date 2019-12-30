An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has remanded a 25-year-old man, Victor Ojo, at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, over alleged possession of dangerous weapon and threat to life.

The Magistrate, Mr B. I. Bakare, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and threat to life.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the defendant committed the offences, with some other persons still at large, on Nov. 22 at about 9.00 pm. at Igbo-Efon, Lekki, Lagos.

Ajibode said that the defendant was in possession of a dangerous weapon, with the intent to commit armed robbery.

He said that the defendant also threatened to stab the complainant, Mr Jarsfata James.

“The defendant used a jackknife and threatened to stab the complainant to surrender his Toyota Corolla car, with registration number: LND 73 FK,” the prosecutor said.

According to her, the offences contravenes Sections 298 (3), 298 (1) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned till Jan. 28, 2020 for DPP’s advice.