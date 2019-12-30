Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said the State Government will always work for the interest of the elderly citizens in the state.

She spoke at the weekend during the International Day of Older Persons, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, held in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Sinatu Fadipe, said everyone hoped to grow old at the fullness of time and that as such, there was need for concerted efforts to be made to protect the right of the elderly, especially their welfare and make them comfortable as much as possible.

She said at the level of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, the body always identified with the elderly citizens and see what measures could be taken to address their specific challenges.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “The Journey to Age Equality,” Sanwo-Olu, said according to the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of the United Nation, it was well recognised that development would only be achieved if it was inclusive of all ages, such as empowering older persons in all dimensions of development., saying that “For the elderly ones, be rest assured that this government is your government and will work in your interest.”

Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, said the theme of the event was aimed at bringing the attention to the fact that older persons could be and were still relevant in the present day society, saying there was need to change perspectives and attitude positively towards these older persons.

He said the state government, through its various programmes had not left out the senior citizens in the state, as this could be felt and seen in the prompt payment of gratuity and pensions, coverage in health insurance and establishment of additional adult daycare centres to complement the existing Old People’s Home in Yaba.