Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, member representing Daura Constituency in the Katsina House of Assembly has donated N400,000 worth households materials to inmates of maximum and medium correctional centres in Daura.

Malam Sabo Salele, an aide to the lawmaker who supervised the distribution of the items in Daura on Monday, said the scope would be expanded to accommodate other less-privileged people in the state.

He said the materials included; 100 each of blanket, eating bowl, bucket, cup, 40 units of rubber mat, 10 cartons of soap, eight gallons of Izal, three cartons of ariel detergent and one unit of 2,000 litres capacity overhead tank.

Salele noted that the gesture was aimed at promoting the welfare of the inmates, adding they too deserve the attention of politicians, NGOs and individuals or groups to show concern and compassion to their plights.

He said the legislator recently donated N1 million cash to some selected mosques and Islamic schools across 11 existing electoral wards in the area.

According to him, the programme is part of his constituency outreach.

He added that the lawmaker had also secured university admission for 60 indigent students at the Federal University, Dutsinma, apart from other 440 who were admitted at various tertiary institutions.

According to him, the parliamentarian had recently provided bursary allowance to N150 indigent students in which each of the beneficiaries received N5,000 per session to as pocket money.

The lawmaker would by next week distribute free delivery kits to 500 pregnant women and sickle cell anaemia drugs to 1,000 patients, all in Daura.