The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has built a market worth N13 million in Auyakayi Village, Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Alhaji Umar Danzomo, IFAD’s Support Officer in the state, made the disclosure on Monday at the inauguration of the grains and perishable items market.

He said that the market which had shops, stores, toilets and solar-powered boreholes, was built under the Climate Change Adaptation Programme of the organisation.

Danzomo said that the programme would empower rural dwellers, increase their incomes and make them self-reliant.

The officer hailed the federal, state and local governments for prompt payment of their counterpart funds for IFAD projects, and called on benefitting communities to use the facilities judiciously.

In his remarks, the Auyo Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Umar Musa-Kalgwai, thanked IFAD for selecting the area for implementation of the programme and promised continued support for the organisation to achieve its mandate.

Also, the District Head of Auyo, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, called on farmers to always co-operate with extension workers to increase their production efficiency.