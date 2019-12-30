Three persons were killed after a shooting took place at a Texas church during a Sunday service that was streamed live.

The shooting, which lasted six seconds, occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ located in White Settlement, Texas.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, and one person died en route to the hospital.

Hospital officials confirmed that one of these victims was the shooter.

The third victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead by White Settlement police chief J.P. Bevering. That victim was identified as Deacon Anton “Tony” Wallace. He was 64.

The Church of Christ was live-streaming their Sunday services on their YouTube channel. About 250 parishioners were in attendance. While the motive remains unclear, a lone gunman fired off two shots while church-goers ducked under their seats in fear.

The video, which has since been removed from the church’s YouTube channel, also showed an armed security guard, identified as Jack Wilson, taking down the gunman with a single shot.

White Settlement, which received its name in the 1800s by Native Americans after non-Indigenous families began to settle in the area, is a town in Tarrant County with a population of 16,116, according to the 2010 census.

“Unfortunately this country has seen so many of these that we’ve actually gotten used to them at this point,” Jeff Williams, a regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference. “I would like to point out that we have a couple of heroic parishioners who stopped short of anything you can even imagine and saved countless lives, our hearts are going out to them and their families as well.”