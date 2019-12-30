Twenty four hours after its men arrested four robbery suspects inside an Abuja bank on Saturday, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has scored yet another success.

Its men on Sunday arrested two suspects at a robbery scene in Pegi community in Kuje Area Council.

According to the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, two victims of the robbery incident died following deep machete wounds inflicted on them by the suspects.

Yusuf said the information being circulated in the social media that four persons were killed by bandits/Kidnappers in Pegi area was not true.

According to her, the suspects were arrested at the scene of the robbery by police operatives attached to Pegi Division.

She said the arrest followed swift response to a distress call from Gbogu Village along Kabi Mangoro road in Pegi area on Sunday.

“Police operatives attached to Pegi Division were instantly deployed to the scene where they apprehended the two suspects and disarmed them,” she said.

She said that efforts were being made to arrest one of the suspects, currently at large.

Yusuf said that the Commissioner of Police in Charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma had ordered an investigation into the incident.

She expressed the command’s sympathy with the families of the deceased and called on residents to remain calm.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the FCT.