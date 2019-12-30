Inmates of correctional facilities Enugu, Nsukka and Oji in Enugu State received various gift items from different churches to mark the yuletide in the state.

Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, the Public Relations Officer of the Enugu Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Monday.

Chukwuemeka said that Rev. Afam Ikanih, Chaplain, Milwaukee County House of Correction, Franklin Wisconsin, U.S., donated 15 computers, clothes as well as shoes.

He said that the chaplain washed the feet of the inmates in the three correctional centres.

Also, the Anglican Communion led by the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, fed the inmates for one week while sharing with them the message of God’s love.

The Catholic Diocese under the leadership of His Lordship, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, celebrated Christmas mass at the Chapel of the Enugu Correctional Centre.

The spokesman said that the bishop was accompanied by Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ekeoroku, the Executive Director of the Catholic Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO).

He said that they presented food and gift items to the inmates and emphasised the need for them to rededicate themselves to God and embrace a new life.

Chukwuemeka said that the Controller of Enugu Correctional Centre, Mr J. C. Emelue, received the items and thanked the churches for their kind gesture.

Emelue promised to utilise the computers judiciously for the effective running of the correctional facilities in the state and added that the inmates had never had it so good.