Portugal captain and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo picked the prize for best men’s player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, his sixth and fourth successive win, rounding off the year in high spirits.

Having lost a 6th Ballon D’Or to rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo was so emotional about his latest trophy as he shared his triumph in a family album on Instagram, where he has a peerless 195 million followers.

“Honored to receive one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ❤️🙏Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai”, he wrote under the photo that showed him, his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez and three kids in his private jet, a Gulfstream G650, which reportedly cost £50 million.

Ronaldo, who came third in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings behind Virgil van Dijk and winner Lionel Messi, has now won the award six times out of its nine years of existence.

“I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my team-mates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala,” Ronaldo said.

“I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well – it’s a marvellous place to be, I’m coming every year and I love this place.

“And finally to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It’s a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year.”

Sportingnews.com reported that Ronaldo was not the only big-name winner at the event.

Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix was named as the “best revelation player” while Miralem Pjanic was given the “player career” award.

England international Lucy Bronze was crowned best women’s player of the year, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named as the best manager.

“I am sharing this award equally with my staff, I would not achieve this one without them and of course without the performance of the team,” Klopp said.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League.