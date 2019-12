President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting now behind closed doors with service chiefs at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

No agenda was released prior to the meeting.

But it is expected the meeting will review the security challenges in the country, the occasional attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP, the ambush of civilian transport and the recent execution of 11 Christian hostages by ISWAP.

This is a developing story. More later.