By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Instagram comedian, Emmanuel Iwueke popularly known as Craze Clown, is engaged after his girlfriend said yes to his proposal.

He shared a photo of his fiancee showing off her engagement ring with the caption ”she said yes.”

Craze Clown is a graduate from Kharkiv National Medical University (Ukraine).

Crazeclown was one of the first Nigerians to carve a niche for himself in the comedy skits field. The talented comedian often features antics of his ‘son’ Ade who is in his skits, mostly to show how a typical Nigerian father behaves.

Dressed in his elderly man routine with an off-white agbada and a cap that is customarily known to the Yoruba tribe, Crazeclown delivers structured hilarity to over 2.9 million followers and regular sponsored posts from various brands.

In terms of success, Crazeclown has made a name for himself.