The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Monday, said that climate change was not only a long-term problem but also, a clear and present danger.

Guterres made this known in a special New Year’s message to people around the world.

According to him, the world is entering the New Year, 2020, with uncertainty and insecurity, persistent inequality and rising hatred, a warring world and a warming planet.

He said that that the present generation could not afford to be that which fiddled while the planet burned but there was hope.

“My New Year’s message is to the greatest source of that hope: the world’s young people.

“From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the frontlines and in the headlines.

“I am inspired by your passion and determination, you are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future and I am with you.

“The United Nations stands with you and belongs to you,” Guterres said.

He added that 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“We are launching a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint for a fair globalization.

“In 2020, the world needs young people to keep speaking out, thinking big, pushing boundaries and keeping up the pressure.

“I wish you peace and happiness in 2020,” Guterres said.