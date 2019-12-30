Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze says the prayers prayed by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye that anyone who did not want the progress of his followers would die before the New Year, is anti-Christ.

Adeboye had in a church service, while praying in Yoruba, said “Anyone that does not want you to get to where God is taking you to, will not see the new year.”

Watch video here:

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze said “This right here is an anti-Christ prayer which goes against the laid down commandments of Christ.

“Your prayer point which translates thus: “Anyone that does not want you to get to where God is taking you to, will not see the new year” is both pagan and a contrary gospel to what Christ taught the church and this carries a CURSE!”

Daddy Freeze quoted Galatians 1:8, which said “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God’s curse,” to buttress his point.

“Sometimes, it’s the doctrines you teach that are the hindrance to their progress; are you suggesting that they pray for you to die?

“Furthermore, prayer points like these are suicidal. Because most of the problems these people are facing are self inflicted, making them their own enemies, therefore asking them to pray for their enemies to die is suicide,” he told Adeboye.