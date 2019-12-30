By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday signed into law the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

The bill which took 24 days to be passed by the State House of Assembly.

The 2020 budget proposal was N449.97bn. The Assembly retained the budget size with an adjustment to the capital expenditure leading to an increment of N2.1bn for capital projects.

The realignment moved the capital estimate from N269, 132,349,884.46 to N271, 232,349,884.46.

Abiodun, while assenting to the Bill assured the people of the state that his administration would be measured by the performance of the budget, hence the implementation of the year 2020 budget was sacrosanct.

He noted that his administration would also follow through on its vision and that his administration would ensure that the budget was implemented to the letter.

Abiodun said that his administration would ensure that all adjustment that had been made in the area of revenue generation was met. He added that his administration was determined to ensure that the citizens of the state enjoyed the dividend of democracy.

“On the part of the executive, we affirm that our appreciation will be further underscored by the implementation of this budget. I believe that is indeed how we can demonstrate the appreciation of this speedy passage to the House of Assembly and to the rest of the citizens of this state by extension.

“We will ensure that this budget is implemented to the letter, we will do everything to ensure that all the assumptions that have been made, particularly in the areas of revenue generation becomes a reality and we will follow through on our vision,” he said.

Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo said the House was pleased to work on the same wave-length with the State Executive arm in order to serve the people better.

“It was done in the belief of the House that the executive arm would do justice to the budget and also follow it in details in a way that it will bring dividends of democracy to the people”, the Speaker added.